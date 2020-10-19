Watch Bob's Burgers Online: Season 11 Episode 4

Did Louise manage to her own back on Halloween?

On Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 4, the teen found herself taking issue with the way it changed candy forever.

However, her plan hit a snag when the Belcher kids met a mysterious woman in a hotel.

Meanwhile, Linda and Bob donated blood at a vampire-themed blood mobile.

Did Bob pass out?

Use the video above to watch Bob's Burgers online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.