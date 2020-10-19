Watch Darcey & Stacey Online: Season 1 Episode 10

What was Georgi hiding?

On Darcey & Stacey Season 1 Episode 10, things took a turn when Stacy invited Darcey and her man to her honeymoon.

But Georgi's past threatened to derail everything.

Meanwhile, Stacey continued to have doubts about Florian, and what he did before he arrived in the U.S.

With the COVID-19 pandemic raging on, the sisters had to come to an agreement about their move to Los Angeles.

Use the video above to watch Darcey & Stacey online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.