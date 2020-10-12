Watch Family Guy Online: Season 19 Episode 3

Did Peter survive?

On Family Guy Season 19 Episode 3, the imbecile man of the house injured himself and a family of squirrels in a chainsaw accident.

Meanwhile, Chris and Stewie tried to play parents to one of the injured rodents.

In order to save a member of the family, they had to be restored to their "true height," according to a chiropractor.

