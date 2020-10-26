Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 3

at .

Was there hope in the apocalypse?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 3, Althea set out on a mission to find Isabelle. 

Althea Takes the Lead - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 3

However, she found herself navigating a wasteland that only she could survive. 

Meanwhile, Dwight happened upon a group needing help, but did the old Dwight return before he could help?

Elsewhere, Morgan continued to get hiis ducks in a row to take down Ginny.

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

15 Spinoffs That Outshined The Original Series
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 3 Quotes

Nora: Roof access is on the other side of this floor.
Dwight: How do you know that?
Nora: Holiday party, 2008.

Dwight: Come on.
Al: Mhm. Mhm.

  • Permalink: Mhm. Mhm.
  • Added:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 3

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 3 Photos

Althea Takes the Lead - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 3
A Final Battle? - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 3
Dwight With a Torch - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 3
Fighting a Zombie - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 3
Al and Dwight on a Mission - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 3
  1. Fear the Walking Dead
  2. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6
  3. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 3
  4. Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 3