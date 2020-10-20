Watch Filthy Rich Online: Season 1 Episode 4

at .

Who was stalking the family?

On Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 4, Rose offered the home as a safe haven for Ginger and her mother. 

Juliette Returns - Tall - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 4

Tina finally dropped a bombshell that could bring the truth to the forefront. 

Meanwhile, Reverand Paul and Eric found themselves in good standing with the investors. 

Was it too late to save the brand?

Watch Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Filthy Rich online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Paul: People like your mother put their faces out there. See ... real power is invisible. 
Virgil: Eugene forgot that.
Townes: But you won't will you, son?

Tina: Ginger, we have to go.
Rose: Oh no, it's fine. Mama can never have too many houseguests. 
Tina: It's not her, it's the men.
Rose: I've known them all my life.
Tina: And I knew them since before you were born. If they find me here, they're going to kill me.

Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 4

Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 4 Photos

Fur and Prayer - Tall - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 4
Juliette Returns - Tall - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 4
Heaven Help Us - Tall - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 4
Closet Reveal - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 4
Secret Lovers - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 4
Eugene's Boys - Tall - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 4
  1. Filthy Rich
  2. Filthy Rich Season 1
  3. Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 4
  4. Watch Filthy Rich Online: Season 1 Episode 4