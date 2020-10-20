Watch Filthy Rich Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Who was stalking the family?

On Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 4, Rose offered the home as a safe haven for Ginger and her mother.

Tina finally dropped a bombshell that could bring the truth to the forefront.

Meanwhile, Reverand Paul and Eric found themselves in good standing with the investors.

Was it too late to save the brand?

Use the video above to watch Filthy Rich online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.