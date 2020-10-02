Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online: Season 19 Episode 3

Did Scott get a COVID-19 test?

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 19 Episode 3, the family worried after he started to experience worrying symptoms.

Meanwhile, Kim headed to Washington to meet with some formerly incarcerated women.

What did she learn about them?

Elsewhere, Khloe made a last-ditch plan to cure Kim of her fear of spiders.

Did it work?

Use the video above to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.