Watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians Online: Season 19 Episode 4

Did the sisters manage to fix their relationship?

On Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 19 Episode 4, Kris vowed to help when she realized there was still tension.

She booked a trip to Palm Springs because she wanted them to bond.

However, a fight broke out between Kendall and Kylie.

Meanwhile, Kris was upset when Scott accidentally destroyed one of her priceless antiques.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.