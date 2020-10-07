Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 21 Episode 2

Did Amy finally make the move out of the farmhouse?

On Little People, Big World Season 21 Episode 2, she set out to pack up 30 years of memories.

Matt was determined to get things in order.

Meanwhile, Zach was up for the challenge of watching Jackson and Lilah alone for the first time.

However, he quickly realized it was a more difficult task than he first thought it would be.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.