Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 21 Episode 5

Did Zach manage to clear the farmhouse?

On Little People, Big World Season 21 Episode 5, change was in the air as a new renter arrived at the farmhouse.

Meanwhile, Zach dropped a bombshell that could change the future of the farm forever.

Elsewhere, Amy finally said goodbye to the farmhouse as she took a farewell tour through the place she called home for 30 years.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.