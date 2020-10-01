Watch Married at First Sight Online: Season 11 Episode 12

Did all of the couples survive the pandemic?

COVID-19 caught up with the couples on Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 12, which featured high drama.

Meanwhile, Amelia decided to sing Bennett a song about her feelings for him in one of the most heartwarming scenes to date.

Elsewhere, Olivia let Brett in on a secret, but how did she really feel about their marriage?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.