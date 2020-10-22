Watch Married at First Sight Online: Season 11 Episode 15

Did the friends and family of the couples help them make the biggest decisions of their lives?

Decision day approached on Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 15, but the contestants still had a lot of questions about their spouses. 

Amani has Doubts - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 14

Meanwhile, new problems arose for a couple that were struggling to be away from their families. 

With the COVID-19 pandemic setting in, not all couples were able to stay together. 

Watch Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch Married at First Sight online right here via TV Fanatic. 

