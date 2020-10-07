Watch neXt Online: Season 1 Episode 1

neXt

Did Paul LeBlanc play Shea?

On neXt Season 1 Episode 1, the billionaire turned to the FBI agent with a theory that someone who helped her had been murdered by technology. 

Waiting for a Response - neXt Season 1 Episode 1

With no leads, Shea opted to listen and investigate. 

Meanwhile, Shea's son was being targeted by bullies, so he turned to his smart speaker for assistance. 

How did he wind up holding a gun?

Watch neXt Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch neXt online right here via TV Fanatic. 

neXt Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Ethan, I'm your friend and I want to help you.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence has the potential to become super intelligence. Forget about the killer robots with Austrian accents, forget about Hollywood, this is real life.

Paul

