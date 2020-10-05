Watch Pandora Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Did Jax and Xander manage to work together?

On Pandora Season 2 Episode 1, the pair were recruited for the Earth Confederacy Intelligence Services, and attempted to track down the fugitive.

However, they discovered there was more to the story than they could have ever imagined.

Meanwhile, Jax was face-to-face with her mother for the first time in years.

Did they manage to play nice after years at odds?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.