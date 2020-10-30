Watch Supernatural Online: Season 15 Episode 17

Did Dean manage to get through Jack?

On Supernatural Season 15 Episode 17, Jack attempted to complete the final ritual in the quest to beat Chuck.

Meanwhile, a difference of opinion left Sam looking for answers to questions that could save the world.

Elsewhere, Chuck played another trick on the brothers in what became one of the most horrific scenes to date.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.