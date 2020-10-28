Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Piece of Me

at .

What news rocked Kailyn's world?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 8, Kail tried to celebrate her son's birthday, but struggled with everything going on around her. 

Chelsea Talks to Her Daughter - Teen Mom 2

Meanwhile, Leah dropped some secrets about her past, but were they as bad as she thought they were?

Elsewhere, Briana gave Devoin an opportunity to step up, but did she live to regret it?

Watch Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Teen Mom 2 online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. Teen Mom 2
  2. Teen Mom 2 Season 11
  3. Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 8
  4. Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Piece of Me