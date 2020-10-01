Watch The 100 Online: Season 7 Episode 16

Who did not survive the last war?

On The 100 Season 7 Episode 16, seven seasons of battles came to a close as Clarke made a last-ditch effort to save Madi and everyone close to her.

Meanwhile, Octavia learned more about Azgheda after a surprising reveal about their past.

Elsewhere, Murphy and Raven tried to save Emori after the collapse of the bunker.

Finally, Hope found peace, but a new threat tried to make it short-lived.

Use the video above to watch The 100 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.