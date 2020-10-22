Watch The Amazing Race Online: Season 32 Episode 2

Who got their time cut short in Colombia?

On The Amazing Race Season 32 Episode 2, the teams arrived in a new location with the aim of changing the game.

They learned the truth about a mysterious power that would stop another team, meaning that a competition ensued.

Meanwhile, a wild race to the airport threatened to change everything for one couple.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.