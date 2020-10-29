Watch The Conners Online: Season 3 Episode 7

Did Mary get her wish?

On The Conners Season 3 Episode 7, tensions were at a high when Mary complained about Halloween being canceled. 

Dan Has a Point To Make - The Conners Season 3 Episode 7

To fix things, Darlene, Becky, and the rest of the family set out to make an unforgettable experience. 

Meanwhile, Mark's friend made fun of him for wearing a mask, but Dan stepped in to find out what the problem was. 

The Conners Season 3 Episode 7 Quotes

There’s a whole lot of stupid going around these days.

Dan

Wow, the pandemic, a presidential election, and Halloween all at once. Throw in five dumb teenagers and a cabin and you’ve got yourself a horror movie.

Dan

The Conners Season 3 Episode 7 Photos

Ben Is Frankenstein's Monster - The Conners Season 3 Episode 7
Dan Has a Point To Make - The Conners Season 3 Episode 7
Mark Takes a Punch - The Conners Season 3 Episode 7
The Zombie at the Door - The Conners Season 3 Episode 7
DJ and Mary - The Conners Season 3 Episode 7
Jackie Gets Witchy - The Conners Season 3 Episode 7
