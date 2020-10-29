Watch The Conners Online: Season 3 Episode 7

Did Mary get her wish?

On The Conners Season 3 Episode 7, tensions were at a high when Mary complained about Halloween being canceled.

To fix things, Darlene, Becky, and the rest of the family set out to make an unforgettable experience.

Meanwhile, Mark's friend made fun of him for wearing a mask, but Dan stepped in to find out what the problem was.

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.