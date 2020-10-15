Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Season 15 Episode 1

Did the exit of Tamra and Vicki give the series a jolt of life?

Change was in the air on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Episode 1 when Shannon, Gina, and Kelly were in new relationships and homes.

Shannon wasted no time in bickering with Kelly over recent events.

Meanwhile, Kelly and Braunwyn made their way to Elizabeth's beach house and leared surprising news about her relationship.

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.