Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 10 Episode 16

Who did not survive the final battle against the Whisperers?

On The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 16, things took a devastating turn when Beta and the horde arrived at the hospital. 

Carol's Last Fight - The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 16

With little time to plan an attack, Daryl and Carol set out on a dangerous mission. 

Meanwhile, Maggie returned in the nick of time, but was her return a short-lived affair?

Elsewhere, Eugene got the shock of his life when he finally met Stephanie. 

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 16 Quotes

No, my choice.

Carol

Carol: I told you to go.
Lydia: You told me to find my own way.

