Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 10 Episode 16

Who did not survive the final battle against the Whisperers?

On The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 16, things took a devastating turn when Beta and the horde arrived at the hospital.

With little time to plan an attack, Daryl and Carol set out on a dangerous mission.

Meanwhile, Maggie returned in the nick of time, but was her return a short-lived affair?

Elsewhere, Eugene got the shock of his life when he finally met Stephanie.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.