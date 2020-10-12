Watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Iris manage to kill her first walker?

On The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 2, the drama continued to mount as the teens got further away from the campus. 

Hope on a Mission - The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Huck dropped a bombshell about her past to Felix, while the pair spoke about when the world ended. 

Hope's guilt over the recent murder caused her to do something she never thought she would have to. 

Felix: I mean, he was risking the whole alliance by sending those. The Civic Republic doesn't play.
Huck: You really think he may be in some kind of trouble? That Will is? None of his messages said the CR were bad people. Just saying.
Felix: Maybe the facility is in trouble, maybe their whole community is. I don't know.
Huck: Say what you will.
Felix: What, that they are bunch of black wearing paranoids, light years ahead of us in manufacturing fuel and chicory.

Huck: Say what you will, but they handle their shit. You sure they headed East?
Felix: This road's a straight shot, and you know what's Eat.
Huck: It's a funnel. It will stop them. The second they catch sight of it, they'll be glad they still have a home to go back to.

Iris Kills - The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 2
Felix Looks On in a Class - The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 2
Silas in the Treehouse - The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 2
Hope With a Bowling Ball - The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 2
Hope on a Mission - The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 2
