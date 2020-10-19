Watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond Online: Season 1 Episode 3

at .

Did Felix manage to save the kids?

On The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 3, things took a turn when Silas opened up about his past, while Hope told the truth. 

Felix Ready for War - The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 3

With the mission to sound the siren very much on, the teens were in trouble. 

Meanwhile, Parker admitted he was worried about killing the 10,000 people at the campus. 

How did Elizabeth react?

Watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These Shows Should Be Igniting Conversation!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Parker: I can't get what we did out of my head.
Elizabeth: Stand at attention. You know what we did, Parker. You know exactly what we did, so tell me, say it.
Parker: We neutralized a threat.
Elizabeth: That's right.
Parker: Ma'am, with respect, they didn't seem like a threat.

Elizabeth: We have energy, water, medicine, transport, a council, the courts, schools, culture, currency, economy, agriculture, manufacturing, rule. We are the last light of the world. We are the last hope, and we, us, we enable this population of over 200,000 souls to live to create the future. They didn't seem like a threat? They were going to be.
Parker: I don't know if I believe that.
Elizabeth: Sit down, Parker. I'll get you some soup.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 3

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

Silas Holds the Luggage - The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 3
Felix Ready for War - The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 3
Huck Has Her Say - The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 3
Iris Listens to Huck - The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 3
Iris and Silas - The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 3
  1. The Walking Dead: World Beyond
  2. The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1
  3. The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1 Episode 3
  4. Watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond Online: Season 1 Episode 3