Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Did Kate give Kevin the time of day?

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 1 kicked off with a wild pregnancy bombshell that brought one of Kevin's exes back into his life.

The whole scenario also strained his relationship with Kate.

Did Kevin and Randall manage to fix things months after their argument?

Meanwhile, more details about Randall's past came to light as the Big Three celebrated their milestone birthdays.

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.