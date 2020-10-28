Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 1

at .

Did Kate give Kevin the time of day?

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 1 kicked off with a wild pregnancy bombshell that brought one of Kevin's exes back into his life. 

A Small Party - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 2

The whole scenario also strained his relationship with Kate. 

Did Kevin and Randall manage to fix things months after their argument?

Meanwhile, more details about Randall's past came to light as the Big Three celebrated their milestone birthdays. 

Watch This Is Us Season 5 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 1 Quotes


Kevin: Kate, what are you feeling?
Kate: I am feeling... like... we need a massive air hug right now!

Kevin: Twins? Wow. What now?
Madison: I don't know. This all seems to be happening just as the world is falling apart.

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 1

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 1 Photos

Rebecca Keeps Going - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 2
A Small Party - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 2
The Rift Continues - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 2
Miguel Supports Rebecca - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 2
Malik Approaches Randall - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 2
Aggravated Kevin - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 2
  1. This Is Us
  2. This Is Us Season 5
  3. This Is Us Season 5 Episode 1
  4. Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 1