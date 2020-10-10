What to Watch: Halloween Creeps In With Series and Films to Scare You!!

Autumn is the best.

The crisp scent of changing leaves that crunch under your feet make way for candy, pumpkin pie, and ALL KINDS OF SCARY PROGRAMMING!

Horror is right at the top of my favorites list year around, so this month with movies and series premiereing left and right to scare us silly is right up my alley. Check out what we recommend this week.

Saturday, October 10

9/8c My Best Friend's Bouquet (Hallmark)

Josie Hughes (Chaley Rose) is a hopeless romantic who believes in the kind of romance in black-and-white movies where the leading lady finds her one true love and gets swept off her feet.

She also believes the wedding bouquet always finds its way to the right person when tossed by the bride, as proven time and again at weddings dating back to her childhood.

But single Josie ends up with the bouquet at her friend Emma’s wedding instead of their not-single friend Athena and fears she’s wrecked her chances of getting engaged.

But when Josie begins dating eligible bachelor Will after meeting at the reception, she decides the bouquet is responsible for the budding romance and begins to think that Will is “the one.”

As Josie clings to the notion that the bouquet is always right, she’s missing the real-world signs that her perfect match is someone else who’s been right in front of her all along. Also starring Nathan Witte.

10/9c Eli Roth's History of Horror (AMC)

It's season 2 of Eli Roth's History of Horror, just in time for Halloween!

Director Eli Roth teams up with the darkest minds in horror to explore how nightmares come to life on screen.

Stephen King, Linda Blair, Rob Zombie, Joe Dante and others reveal the horror movies that had the greatest impact on them as children.

11/10c Cursed Films (AMC)

If you don't have Shudder, chances are you missed this series about cursed movies.

It's one of my favorites, and now, you can see it, too, since AMC is bringing it to TV for those of you who don't have Shudder (or AMC+).

This episode dives into the history of Poltergeist and all the sadness that comes with it. If you're a fan of the film, don't miss this one!

Sunday, October 11

9/8c Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

AMC is on a roll this week!

Hot on the heels of The Walking Dead Season finale, Fear the Walking Dead premieres.

We're not necessarily recommending this one, but anything that feels normal is welcome in our book.

9/8c Picture Perfect Mysteries: Exit Stage Death (HMM)

So sorry that I couldn't make an interview with stars Carlos and Alexis Penavega, but don't let that stop you from watching their latest in the series!

While backstage on opening night of a new play by celebrated murder mystery author/director Neil Khan, photographer Allie Adams discovers the body of the show’s leading lady, murdered before the curtain went up.

As Willow Haven PD Detective Sam Acosta launches his investigation, he invites Allie – who has been helpful in solving his first two murder cases since joining the force -- to unofficially assist him on the. case.

However, Allie’s involvement makes her a target for murder herself when she gets too close to the truth. Starring Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega and Willie Aames.

Tuesday, October 13

Evil Eye (Amazon Prime)

Based off the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, Evil Eye is directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, and stars Sarita Choudhury (Mississippi Masala, Lady in the Water), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Omar Maskati (Unbelievable), and Bernard White (Silicon Valley).

A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.

Executive produced by Jason Blum, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Guy Stodel, Anjula Acharia, Emilia Lapenta and Kate Navin.

Nocturne (Amazon Prime)

Nocturne is written and directed by Zu Quirke in her breakout feature debut. Starring Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The Handmaid’s Tale, Player’s Table), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level, Annabelle Comes Home), Jacques Colimon (The Society) and Ivan Shaw (Insecure, Casual).

Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.

Executive produced by Jason Blum, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Matthew Myers and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly.

Wednesday, October 14

Midnight Baroness Von Sketch (IFC)

The critically-acclaimed Baroness von Sketch Show returns for its 5th and final season on IFC, and continues its exploration of the angst and absurdity of modern life, delivering their observations in bite-sized nuggets of fun.

Season 5 explores surviving the apocalypse with your ex; the upside of mom brain; the downside of step-parenting; witch trials and tribulations; Queer Theory reading group vs Pretty In Pink; the problem with superheroes; and much, much more.

If you haven't seen this show, you need to find it an indulge. It's fantastic!

Thursday, October 15

Des (Sundance Now)

The highest rated ITV drama of 2020 and the biggest drama launch in 14 years with more than 10.9 million viewers, the bone-chilling true crime drama DES starring the incomparable David Tennant in a “career-defining performance” (Daily Mail) premieres on Thursday, October 15 with a new episode available every following Thursday.

Known as the ‘kindly killer’, Dennis Nilsen was a local civil servant who spent five years murdering boys and young men he met on the streets of London’s Soho from 1978 to 1983. He would meet and befriend these men before offering them food or lodgings for the evening back at his North London flat.

His victims were often homeless or living off-grid, having slipped through the cracks of 1980s British society and were, therefore, welcoming of this stranger’s apparent generosity.

When he was finally caught on February 9, 1983, Nilsen had murdered a total of fifteen men over a period of five years, making him Britain’s most prolific serial killer of all time.

After his arrest, Nilsen was astonishing in his honesty: admitting outright to all fifteen murders in the police car outside his flat. But infuriatingly for the investigating detectives, he couldn’t remember any of his victims’ names.

With no apparent motive, inconclusive forensic evidence, and most of Nilsen’s victims living off-grid, the police started the biggest manhunt investigation in UK history. This time not for the murderer, but for the murdered.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)

This timely special marks the first time in 17 years that the original cast of the Emmy®- and Peabody Award–winning hit Warner Bros. Television drama series will come together with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme for a special theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season.

The West Wing stars Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the episode.

Plus, Sterling K. Brown steps in as Leo McGarry, the role played by the late John Spencer.

To support the importance of voting and to raise awareness for HBO Max’s A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, TNT will air Friday marathons of The West Wing, starting on October 9 leading up to the general election in November with election-themed episodes.

Friday, October 16

The Right Stuff (Disney+)

If you didn't catch the first two episodes that premiered Friday, then get on that.

This series is beautifully cast and a terrific historical reference to the great space race that got underway with the creation of NASA.

The Right Stuff Season 1 follows the Mercury Seven as they go from military men and families to overnight sensations, with their lives broadcast to the world as astronauts become synonomous with heroism.

Helstrom (Hulu)

As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

The full series drops today, so get your dancing shoes on and settle in for a fun ride!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.