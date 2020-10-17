What to Watch: Unsolved Mysteries, Queen's Gambit, On the Rocks

Oddly, the well of Halloween programming has dried up a bit this week, but there is still plenty to look forward to for your viewing pleasure.

Saturday, October 17

9/8c Sweet Autumn (Hallmark)

Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker reunite in this Fall Harvest Hallmark original.

Aunt Dee splits her candy shop between her niece, Maggie (DeLoach), and maple farmer, Dex (Walker). Following letters Dee left, the two uncover the reason for her decision, during the Sweet Autumn festival.

And if you missed it, you can get more detail on this movie and the first Miracles of Christmas flick coming up on HMM in our interview with Walker!

Sunday, October 18

8/9c Supermarket Sweep (ABC)

Leslie Jones fans should get a kick out of this game show revival.

From the preview, it sure looks like Jones take a much more hands-on approach than the host of the original series.

Whether that will be helpful or hurtful will be up to you!

9/8c Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult (Starz)

NXIVM is all the rage this year. Hot off the heels of HBO's The Vow (renewed for a second season) comes Starz with their entry, focusing on India Oxenberg, Catherine's daughter.

Both about a mother trying to save her daughter and recovery from trauma, the series follows India’s seduction, indoctrination, enslavement, escape—and her role as “co-conspirator” in assisting the U.S. government with bringing down Raniere and his criminal enterprise.

In addition to being a rigorous and unsparing examination of India’s abuse and her own culpability, it explores how India and a chorus of other women are still grappling to make sense of their experience.

9/8c Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Reunited and it Feels So Deadly (HMM)

Aurora is back, and it's her high school reunion!

Of course, mysteries and reunions don't go well together, and hers turns deadly when a body is found in the hotel pool.

It will be Aurora nad her Real Murders Club to the rescue as they help investigate which classmate of theirs should have been voted most likely to kill!

Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, and Marilu Henner star.

9/8c Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

What happened to Alicia and Strand?

The thrilling second episode of the season takes us to some new locations, and a pulse-pounding battle for survival kicks off.

With Virginia continuing to threaten everyone, who will survive?

10/9c Card Sharks (ABC)

Joel McHale returns to host the second season of this awesome game show classic.

Joel McHale returns to host the second season of this awesome game show classic.



10/9c The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC)

The teenagers continue to be the weakest aspect of the show, but they are somehow less annoying in their latest quest.

The series starts to find purpose, and there are a lot of revelations about the Civic Republic.

Even if you haven’t watched the first two episodes, but watch TWD and FTWD, this is an episode you will want to watch.

Monday, October 19

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix)

The latest chapters of another revival hit Netflix today.

If you were enthralled by the first six episodes of Unsolved Mysteries, you will be stunned by the latest lot.

The batch ends with one of the most chilling episodes I've ever seen when people in Japan are plagued by ghosts after a 2011 tsunami that killed almost 16,000 people (more than 2,500 remain missing).

It's the stuff of nightmares from start to finish!

Tuesday, October 20

8/7c The Bachelorette (ABC)

We know Clare’s search for love is cut short, but we didn’t expect it to be this short.

After realizing she has strong feelings for Dale, Clare makes a wild decision that causes uproar among her suitors.

Wednesday, October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix)

Who doesn't love David Letterman?

Letterman will be cavorting with a lot of fun guests including Kim Kardashian West, Dave Chappelle, and Robert Downey Jr. during Season 3 of the reality series.



8/7c The Goldbergs (ABC)

It's a Goldbergs special one-hour season premiere.

And they're going to do what they do best! Spoof!

Can they pull off a spoof of a spoof? We'll find out when they pull an Airplane on our butts.

9/8c The Conners (ABC)

After a sudden turn of events, the Conners are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.

This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America.

Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

Thursday, October 23

After We Collided (VOD)

If you wondered where Candaca Accola had gone, well, look no further than the second installment based on the worldwide bestseller, After.

In this flick, we follow Hessa's intense breakup and it's aftermath. Will love overcome the past?

Stars Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louise Lombard, Dylan Sprouse, and Candace Accola.

8/7c Supernatural (The CW)

On Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16, Sam and Dean are asked to investigate the murder of a childhood friend.

That calls them back to a motel from their past and perplexes the brothers with a case they thought was solved a long time ago.

It also looks like we're in for more sad Dean, which is always hard to take!

Friday, October 23

Based on true events set in 1928, in New Jersey, teenage sisters, Bessie and Jo, dream of faraway places as they paint glow-in-the-dark watch dials at the American Radium Factory.

When Jo loses a tooth, Bessie’s world turns upside down as the mystery of Jo’s disease slowly unravels.

Bessie befriends two young activists and in a radical coming of age, she exposes a corporate scandal. Bessie and the “Radium Girls” file a lawsuit against American Radium.

This notorious case ultimately led to a lasting impact in the area of workplace health and safety as well as the study of radioactivity.

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

IN a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction in this new Netflix miniseries.

Sent to the orphanage at 9, the chess prodigy has a growing dependence on tranquillizers given to its children.

Friendsgiving (VOD)

This sounds interesting!

Molly and Abbey get together with a crew of their close friends to host a dysfunctional Thanksgiving dinner.

Kat Dennings, Malin Akerman, Chelsea Peretti, Aisha Tyler, Fortune Feimster, Christine Taylor, Jane Seymour, Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, Dana DeLorenzo, and Ryan Hansen are among the many faces gracing his flick.

On the Rocks (Apple TV+)

As a homebody, I'm really enjoying the increased number of streaming film releases.

Sophia Coppola's latest is On the Rocks, reuniting her with Bill Murray.

Faced with sudden doubts about her marriage, a young New York mother and writer (Rashida Jones) teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father (Murray) to tail her husband (Marlon Wayans) in a bittersweet comedy about relationships.

Sofia Coppola wrote and directed this one.

