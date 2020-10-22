Your Honor Gets Showtime Premiere Date, New Trailer

Showtime is bringing Bryan Cranston back to the small screen this December.

The premium cabler announced today that the new limited series Your Honor, starring Oscar(R) nominee and Emmy(R) winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), will premiere on Sunday, December 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

BAFTA(R) winner Peter Moffat (The Night Of, Undercover) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer of multiple episodes.

The series is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil) and Liz Glotzer (Evil, The Good Fight).

Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning director Edward Berger (PATRICK MELROSE) executive produces and directs the first three episodes.

The 10-episode legal thriller stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

SAG Award winner Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name) is on board as Jimmy Baxter, the much-feared head of a crime family opposite Emmy and Golden Globe(R) nominee Hope Davis (For the People) as his wife, Gina, who might be even more dangerous than her husband.

The cast also includes Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Sofia Black-D'Elia (The Night Of).

Maura Tierney will also be returning to Showtime after her five-year turn on The Affair.

She will guest star as Fiona McKee, a fearless prosecutor trying a major case in Desiato's courtroom.

Additional guest stars include Amy Landecker (Transparent), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), Chet Hanks (Empire), Lamar Johnson (The Hate You Give), and Lilli Kay (Chambers).

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with KingSize Productions, is based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach.

Cranston, James Degus, Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers.

Showtime recently announced that Shameless will also return for its final season on December 6, and will be in the 9 p.m. slot.

Have a look at the trailer for Your Honor below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.