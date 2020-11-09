9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star Crossover Announced

Two very different iterations of 9-1-1 are set to crossover in 2021.

Tim Minear, the co-creator and showrunner of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star took Twitter Sunday with a first-look photo that included characters from the parent series and its spinoff looking a bit worse for wear.

Have a look for yourself below.

Looks cool, right?

Well, there are very few details on the special installment(s), but Minear did caption the photo with the following:

"I wonder what that's about?"

The fans were clearly excited, with one questioning whether the photo was manipulated in some way.

"SOMEONE ANSWER ME RIGHT NOW, IS THIS REAL OR FANMADE I'M GONNA START CRYING," the avid fan tweeted under the photo, leading to the following response from Tim:

Oh, it's real.

The good news is that these two worlds will definitely collide in the coming season, but we don't fully know how it will all come about.

FOX is pairing both shows up in January on Mondays, meaning that crossovers will be easier to plan.

It's possible that the still shared by Minear could be from an episode currently in production, and that could explain why there has been no official promo for the special episode.

9-1-1 will also be tackling a mudslide this season, with a recent clip showing the Hollywood sign being destroyed after a dam breaks, leading to devastating consequences.

9-1-1: Lone Star is saying goodbye to Liv Tyler, and hello to Gina Torres, who is stepping in as a series regular.

Both shows will be tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in their new seasons, which makes sense given the subject matter of both.

9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Aisha Hinds, and Kenneth Choi.

Lone Star's cast includes Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, and Rafael Silva.

What are your thoughts on the crossover?

Hit the comments below.

