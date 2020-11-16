90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle Denies Firing Following Abuse Allegations

Paul Staehle started his journey to find love with Karine Martins on the first season of Before the 90 Days.

The couple have been featured in multiple seasons of the expansive franchise, but their time on the most recent season of Happily Ever After? was cut short amid some intense drama that never made it to the screen.

They were subsequently ousted from the Tell All, which brought all of the couples together on Zoom to unpack the drama.

"Unfortunately, Paul and Karine are not able to join us," host, Shaun Robinson said during the first part.

"But we do wish them the best and hope they’re doing well."

If you watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online, you know their relationship was on thin ice throughout the season.

Earlier this year, months after filming wrapped, Paul posted a video showing police at the home he shared with Karine and their son, Pierre.

They went on to take out restraining orders against each other, seemingly hinting that their turbulent relationship was over.

The couple did reunite in October and Paul said he was sorry for saying that Karine tried to kill him by putting glass in his food.

Now, Paul is speaking out about where he and his wife stands with the franchise that brought them into millions of homes.

“We were not fired or reprimanded. We were given time to deal with our family matters privately," Paul wrote in his Instagram Story on Saturday, November 14.

"Our payments and income was not affected," he shared.

"TLC and Sharp [Entertainment] have both been very considerate to our situation.

"We highly appreciate them giving us time to deal with our private matters off camera. We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time in our growing family’s lives.

"We will be posting some positive highlights on our social media and YouTube.”

Paul went on to address Karine not being active on social media in recent months.

“Karine is refraining from social media because of the extreme negativity,” he said.

Paul confirmed that Karine is pregnant with their second child and that she is due to give birth in February.

However, Paul feels like the negative reaction towards their relationship likely means they will no longer be filming.

“We will probably no longer be filming,” he added.

They are currently living in Brazil.

