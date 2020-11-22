90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 21 Review: Dishonor to Us All!

Honor and tradition ruled the night.

While some of the individuals were honoring culture and traditions on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 21, others like Sumit and Yazan were bringing dishonor to their families because of the women they love.

Love can bring families together, but it can tear them apart.

Kicking things off with Melyza and Tim seems like the polite thing to do since, as far as I'm aware, no one cares about them, not even them.

Tim made the right decision heading back to the States. He can't find a job in Colombia, and therefore he can't help support their life there.

Regardless of what Melyza says, Tim staying there unable to support himself and pull his weight would've been another issue.

Melyza was afraid that if he did go back home, he wouldn't come back, or it would stain their relationship further.

Some of that comes from her not trusting him at all. It was weird. She has been so cold since his arrival, and she's been treating him as if she's still trying to punish him for his actions.

She has given him very little in regards to whether or not she wants to stay committed to their relationship or work it out, and he has been confused this whole time.

But once he shared that he was leaving, it was like she stopped playing hard to get, and she was upset.

Initially, she felt that Tim choosing to leave meant he wasn't fighting hard enough for them, as he claimed. But then she came to her senses a bit, and she was the most emotional we have ever seen her.

The love between them is there, and we see that now, but is it enough for them to stay together? Doubtful.

Deavan and Jihoon are another case of a couple that we know didn't work out, but they look like they're in such a good place right now.

Even Elicia came around to accepting Jihoon. Have you noticed that she's far more subdued and tolerable when her husband is around?

Deavan's father is a chill guy, and he appreciated and respected the culture.

They approved of the apartment that she and Jihoon lived in, and Deavan shared that Jihoon and his parents, especially his mom, were the best support system after her miscarriage.

Elicia got emotional over the fact that she couldn't be there for Deavan during such a painful time, but she appreciates that Deavan had others to turn to after that.

The traditional ceremony Jihoon and his friends did with Deavan's family was interesting. The squid masks were bizarre, but it was such a fun, light scene to show.

Deavan trying on her dress and talking with Elicia was also a sweet moment. The impending wedding ceremony is bittersweet with this couple.

Ari sucking it up and participating in Avi's traditional Ethiopian baptism was also a fascinating scene.

Before that, Ari had to say goodbye to her mother as her parents returned to New Jersey.

Janice had some words of advice for Ari, and you could tell she was trying to make a final plea for Ari to return to the States with little Avi.

While we can debate all day about how Ari and Bini should've figured out a lot of things before they got to this point in their relationship, it remains frustrating that everyone urges Ari to leave with their child as if Bini shouldn't have a say in that.

It's irksome; on so many levels.

Ari shut her mother down again, and she's trying to live in the decision she made. It's what she chose, and she'll have to make it work.

Janice is still more worried about Ari now than she was the first time.

The baptism ritual was extreme and overwhelming for Ari. Bini didn't give her much information on what to expect, but given their history, he probably felt if she knew too much, she would back out.

Ari hated the whole thing. It made her uncomfortable, but the jubilation of Bini and his family made her happy in the end. How could you not smile when one of their traditions included wrapping the baby up in bread?

Who knows if she will ever fit in with their family, whether it's because of them or her, but they ended on a happy note.

Meanwhile, Brittany finally got a reality check about what is happening with Yazan and his family.

Even though he had a translator, Yazan was editing out a lot of what he wanted to say to Brittany about his situation.

He wanted to know that if he was risking everything for her, including his life, that Brittany was committed to him.

Like the rest of us, Yazan has noticed that Brittany plays a lot of games and doesn't give him enough confidence in the seriousness of their relationship.

Yazan's talk with Brittany with the help of a translator was progress for them, but Brittany speaking to Obaida was more fruitful.

I love Obaida. The man reminds me of a model. Every shot of him, he looks as if he's posing or something, and I live for it. He's always serving looks.

Obaida broke down what Yazan risked and had at stake for choosing to love her, and Brittany was in tears when she found out that his family may disown or kill him.

His family thinks Yazan's choice of Brittany is dishonorable and disrespectful to them.

Obaida and Brittany had a Rocky relationship, but he believed that she loved Yazan based on her tearful display. And he was there comforting her when she cried.

Brittany's offer to covert felt hollow, and as Obaida mentioned, she would have to open herself up to Islam under pure intentions, not because she feels it will appease everyone.

Obaida promised that he would always have his brother's back, but Yazan needs to choose his family or Brittany.

Only one of those options involves genuine love.

Sumit and Jenny have all the love, but as his brother pointed out, it doesn't matter.

Love isn't enough in Sumit's culture, and even if there was a snowballs chance of Sumit's parents accepting Sumit's choices, they have too much bad blood with Jenny to ever like her.

The animosity was so thick you could choke on it, and if looks could kill, then Sumit's mother would have murdered Jenny a thousand times.

The only thing worse than her death glare was the insults she hurled at Jenny.

She dragged Jenny by her follicles in Hindi, and it was brutal.

Sumit knows he can legally get married without his parents' blessing, but he was still holding out for them to come around. He's happy with Jenny, and he wants his parents to be happy for him.

After the things he shared about his depression battles and suicide ideation before, you can understand why he feels his parents should support this for him.

They love him so much, but they're not budging on this. Sumit fell to his knees in front of his parents and bear-hugged his father. Unfortunately, it didn't change anything.

It was such an upsetting, painful display that almost felt too intimate for us to watch.

Jenny couldn't watch it, and she left the room saying that she can't keep coming between this family.

She feels as if she's destroying this family. She's also not getting anything that she wants.

She flubbed when she spilled the beans about their ring ceremony to Sumit's brother, and Sumit already told her he thinks they should postpone it again.

I don't know if they'll ever get married at this rate.

Jenny goes from one extreme to the other when it comes to Sumit's family. Sometimes she's in a "Screw them" mode, and other times, she wants Sumit to be happy with his family.

Sumit's parents were demanding that he return to their home with them and end all of this, but he refused.

It's a mess. But this show thrives off of those.

Over to you, 90 Day Fiance The Other Way Fanatics.

Did Tim make the right choice leaving Colombia? Do you think Brittany understands what Yazan is risking to be with her?

Will Sumit's parents ever accept Jenny? Hit the comments below!

You can watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way online here via TV Fanatics.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic.