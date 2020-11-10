ABC Sets Winter Premiere Dates for The Bachelor, American Idol, and More!

ABC is firming up its winter schedule.

The network has announced premiere dates for new reality TV staples The Bachelor and American Idol, as well as the launch of a new night of game shows.

The network will continue looking for love on Monday, January 4 with the premiere of The Bachelor.

As previously reported, Matt James will lead the cast of the reality hit.

“Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of Clare’s season," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement earlier this year.

"When filming couldn’t move forward as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor."

"We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in and we are proudly in service to our audience," Burke continued.

"This is just the beginning and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise."

"We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him.”

The good news is that the series is not being delayed, unlike The Bachelorette which was postponed for several months.

ABC also announced that American Idol will get underway Sunday, February 14.

The previous season was affected by the pandemic, but it appears the show will be able to continue.

The network has also announced a trio of series premieres on Thursday nights, meaning that Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and A Million Little things will be headed into a lengthy hiatus after their winter finales.

In their place is Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Chase, and The Hustler.

What are your thoughts on all of these premiere dates?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.