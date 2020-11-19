Batwoman Season 2: First Footage!

With Batwoman Season 2's premiere date fast approaching, The CW is giving us a bigger look at our new lead than ever before.

The network dropped a new teaser Thursday, and it shows Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, Gotham's newest protector suiting up to take on the villains.

In the clip, Wilder is using Kate Kane's (Ruby Rose) costume, but we know that Leslie's new character will get her own costume in due course.

“I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment,” Leslie said in a statement when stills of Ryan's costume came to light.

“I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”

“Ryan’s journey starts from a place of ‘What can this Batsuit do for me?’ But it’s not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City,” said executive producer Caroline Dries of the costume.

“As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively."

"This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.’ Maya Mani sent me her drawings and I loved it. The wig was something we never perfected in season one, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take."

"Javicia and I saw various prototypes of styles and red ombres, and at one point we were trading our own iPad-doodled versions. Janice translated that into what we are looking at now. When I see it, I smile. It makes me feel inspired.”

“I was asked by Caroline Dries to design a Batsuit that was unique to the character of Ryan Wilder; as she is a highly skilled fighter, encapsulating her raw, athletic, and passionate nature was imperative,” said Mani.

“As Batwoman, Javicia Leslie not only brings a fresh perspective, but physical strength to the role. It was important for the new suit to define Javicia’s commanding presence while showcasing her athleticism and allowing her the freedom to express the physical nature of Batwoman, all while looking ultra-cool in the process!”

Season 2 marks Leslie's first as the lead of the series after taking over from Ruby Rose, who exited earlier this year after one season.

Have a look at the clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.