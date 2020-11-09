Bert Belasco Dead; Let's Stay Together and The Mick Star Was 38

More bad news out of Hollywood.

Bert Belasco, best-known for his lead role on BET's Let's Stay Together, has died.

He was 38.

Per TMZ, the actor's body was found in a Virginia hotel room.

Bert Sr., Belasco's father, revealed that his son was found dead Sunday after his girlfriend could not get in contact with him.

It is reported that his girlfriend asked hotel staff to check on him.

While details are still scarce, TMZ does note that there was blood on the bedsheets.

The family is currently awaiting autopsy results, but his father believes his son suffered a fatal aneurysm.

Belasco played Charles Whitmore on Let's Stay Together from 2011 to 2014.

The series lasted four seasons with Belasco's Charles playing the contractor and fiance of character Stacey Lawrence, played by Nadine Ellis.

He also appeared on multiple episodes of TV shows such as Pitch and I'm Dying Up Here.

He has also had shorter roles on series such as American Princess, Superstore, The Mick, The Soul Man, No Names, The Big Show Show, NCIS, Key and Peele, Justified, and many more.

Belasco got his start in acting while studying for a degree in theater at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Ahead of his graduation, he starred in various productions at the school.

The actor also appeared in a Super Bowl commercial in 2010 alongside Betty White.

“I am gutted by this news,” wrote actress Yvette Nicole Brown on Twitter upon hearing the sad news.

“Bert was my friend! We had JUST talked last week. He was happy and excited about his new project and all the good that was to come. No day is promised. NO DAY.”

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Belasco during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.