Carrie Ann Inaba Denies Holding a Grudge Against Artem Chigvintsev: 'It's Hysterical'

Carrie Ann Inaba is setting the record straight.

The Dancing With the Stars judge is responding to the claim that she holds a grudge against her ex-boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev.

In recent weeks, Inaba has been accused of being too harsh on Chigvintsev and his DWTS celebrity partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Chigventsev himself recently stated in an interview that it was starting to feel "a little personal."

This week, however, Inaba awarded Bristowe and Chigvintsev a ten, leading to quite the scene on the show as Artem hugged it out with his ex.

Bristowe, who is well-known for The Bachelor franchise, has a lot of fans, and much of those fans have been dragging Inaba of late.

But what does Inaba think of that?

“I think it’s hysterical,” she told Us Weekly.

“This is what I love about the Bachelor fans and Bachelorette fans. They can create a story around it," she added.

"They’re like, there’s jealousy there and there’s this and that because that’s what the Bachelor and Bachelorette is all about, right?"

"It’s about creating stories about everybody. Look, I love Artem, I respect him, I love him and Nikki together," she continued.

"I love that they just had their little baby Matteo. We’ve had Nikki on The Talk, I’m a huge fan. There’s nothing but love and I thought it was hysterical.”

There we have it.

Both Artem and Kaitlyn have been pulling out all the stops to remain in the competition and they stand a good chance of winning the whole season.

This is not the first time Inaba has opened up about the criticism, however.

"I still get bullied. Right about this time is when people start to bully me because of the way I judge people," Carrie Ann said last week on The Talk.

"I can't believe it still happens as adults."

"I want to tell people who bully," she shared.

"It doesn't make me change the way I judge. I'm not about to change because you try to bully me. It only makes me stand stronger in my convictions and what I believe in."

"Just so you all know, for all of you trying to bully me about it, I judge the way I judge from my background," Carrie Ann explained.

"That is my job to do it and I will always do it based on my own conscience, not because you're trying to tell me what to do."

DWTS continues Mondays on ABC.

