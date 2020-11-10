Cheryl Burke Shades Dancing With the Stars After Elimination

A common complaint of Dancing With the Stars is that the show sends couples home who deserve to be there.

Monday's episode sent pro dancer Cheryl Burke and Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean packing, and it seems that Cheryl is unimpressed with the inconsistent scoring.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight mere moments after getting the boot, Burke said that she did not think she and AJ would be sent home.

“There’s rules in ballroom, and as far as I’m concerned this is a ballroom show, I thought,” Cheryl said, hinting that there is a bigger issue with the way the couples are scored.

She said that it is “just not consistent.”

The series has been plagued with complaints that the scoring simply isn't fair.

Carrie Ann Inaba recently found herself under intense scrutiny for her harsh criticism of Artem Chigvintsev and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The outlet further stated that Cheryl was "frustrated and disappointed" in the score of 23 out of 30 they received on the night.

Carrie Ann awarded them a 7, while Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli each awarded them scores of eight.

They landed in the bottom two with Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart, and only Derek voted to keep Cheryl and AJ safe.

The unfortunate news is that Cheryl was already planning future routines because she didn't anticipate an elimination this soon.

“I already had his other two routines choreographed for the semi-finals. Normally I’m not that confident going in, but I was like, ‘For sure, there’s no way [we’ll get eliminated].'”

AJ opened up about his exit in the same interview.

“I’ve always been one to bow out from whatever the situation is with ease and grace and with a lot of gratitude,” AJ said, noting that he’d “made a lot of great friends” over the course of his time on the show.

“It still sucks, it’s a major bummer, but there’s also kind of a sense of relief and calmness as well, because life goes on,” he continued.

Fans were quick to voice their displeasure over the elimination in the comments section of a post by the official page of the show.

“So sad. That this wasn’t his best dance. Also, the judges are being so harsh on him,” said one fan.

“I think he messed up because of the pressure and everything. They all had to learn two dances and it’s overwhelming," said another, adding:

"Before you guys start hating on the couple, try going through what they are experiencing right now dancing in front of live tv and everything. AJ and Cheryl did a wonderful job we love them and I support them.”

