Chrishell Stause Talks Potentially Leading The Bachelorette: ‘Now I’m Available’

Dancing With the Stars fans were thrown for a loop on Monday when it was announced that Selling Sunset star, Chrishell Stause, was eliminated from the series.

But it seems like Stause is not ruling out a return to ABC in the near future.

The reality TV star appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, the morning after getting the boot from the competition series.

It has been heavily rumored that Stause was set to star as The Bachelorette several years ago, something Michael Stragan pointed out on the morning show.

He then asked Stause whether she would like to lead the series.

“Oh my goodness,” Chrishell said.

“That is the question…I mean listen, now I’m available so who knows? At this point in my life, I’ve just said don’t say no to anything… you just never know.”

Talk of Chrishell appearing on the series was sparked last week when ABC executive Rob Mills appeared on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast and revealed she was in serious talks to star on the dating series in 2008.

“I had lunch with Chrishell — this was about 10 or 11 years ago — to talk about being ‘The Bachelorette,” Mills said.

“We didn’t know who it was going to be, so we were looking for people and our casting director said, ‘Oh, you should meet with this girl Chrishell Stause, she’s amazing.’ And we had this incredible lunch, I think it was at the Beverly Hills Hotel and just, she was awesome," he said.

"I was convinced, I’m like, ‘This is The Bachelorette.”

I turns out, Ellen DeGeneres got involved after DeAnna Papas was rejected by Brad Womack on The Bachelor and the talk show host wanted execs to cast Papas instead.

“I remember Ellen DeGeneres actually calling the president of ABC at the time, saying, ‘This woman [DeAnna] needs to be The Bachelorette,” Mills said.

“At that point, it was like, how do we not do that?”

The world works in mysterious ways, right?

In any case, Chrishell found love with This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, but they split last year, and the events surrounding their divorce were chronicled on the Netflix reality series' third season.

What are your thoughts on Chrishell leading the series?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.