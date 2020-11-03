Dancing With the Stars: Jeannie Mai Addresses Abrupt Departure

Dancing With the Stars fans were stunned to learn that Jeannie Mai was exiting the series on Monday, ahead of the latest episode.

Mai had been forced to drop out after being hospitalized with epiglottitis, a potentially life-threatening inflammatory condition.

Host Tyra Banks addressed the exit on-screen during Monday's episode, noting that Mai would not be able to appear on the series.

"I'm absolutely devastated on Dancing With the Stars has to end this way," Mai said from the hospital in a clip that aired during the episode.

"I found out that I have a throat abscess where my tonsils and my throat gotten so infected that it started permeating to the rest of the areas behind my neck and my ears that I had to get emergency surgery which is why I'm here now."

While the surgery was successful, the doctor stated that if she had waited one more day then her throat would have closed up.

"I was so relieved to hear that Jeannie's surgery went well," Brandon Armstrong, Mai's partner shared.

"I couldn't have asked for a better partner this season. She made this journey so special."

Mai said in conclusion, "I'm so thankful that I even had this experience on Dancing With the Stars. It was hands down one of the best journeys of my life. So, thank you so much and I love you guys."

Fans were stunned on Monday when Mai dropped the news that she would have to depart earlier than planned.

"My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery," Mai revealed.

"I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we've come."

Artmstrong swiftly took to Instagram to address the news.

"JEANNIE! I’m so sorry this happened to you! You don’t deserve it!" he wrote.

"Your journey on this show was so special so unique and so inspiring! I loved EVERY SINGLE WEEK that we got to go through this together! I hope I helped give you an experience that you’ll remember forever!

"We share a lot of good times, tough times and all the times in between but mainly, a lot of laughs!

"Mainly you laughing at me but hey I’ll take it! thank you for giving me such an amazing season! We will all be praying for a speedy recovery!"

The special episode on Monday was set to include a double elimination, but it was a sole elimination following the news.

DTWS continues Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.