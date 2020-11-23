Dancing With the Stars: Who Should Win Season 29?

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 is almost over.

The highly anticipated season finale airs Monday at 8/7.

The finale consists of former The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Catfish host Nev Schulman, One Day at a Time star Justina Machado, as well as rapper, Nelly.

Dancing With the Stars has become something of a popularity contest in recent years, with popular stars securing the win over the more talented dancers.

Will this year be any different, or will this season wrap with another big upset?

The good news is that all four finalists are actually good dancers, but it seems it the conclusion will actually be a tossup between two of the four.

Bristowe has been a popular option since she was announced as the first cast member months before the season even debuted.

Paired with Artem Chigvintsev, they have emerged as fan-favorites, with fast-paced dance routines showing them to be solid performers.

While the judges' reaction has been mostly positive, there was some negativity from Carrie Ann Inaba over a lift, which has been rather awkward.

However, Bristowe's trajectory is similar to that of Hannah Brown from last season, and we know she went on to win the entire season.

As things stand, Kaitlyn and Artem have the best chance of emerging with the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, but we know this show can flip the script when we least expect it.

We all remember that time Bobby Bones won. The good news for Bristowe and Artem is that they clearly have fans voting for them:

They haven't been in jeopardy once throughout the whole season. Unless they totally botch their final performances, they should win.

The closest competition appears to be Nev and Jenna.

Nev and Jenna are a match made in DWTS heaven. They have consistently turned in solid performances, and won the praise of the judges.

They've also avoided being in the bottom two all season long, so that also suggests that people are voting for them. The issue with voting, however, is that it's difficult to assess how many people are actually voting.

Nev and Jenna should have an easy path to the final two, but it seems they will face an uphill battle to actually be crowned the winners.

That's not to say Nev is not the best dancer of the season. He's been great, but Bristowe has seemingly improved the most and has offered something new every single week.

Then again, Nev has been ahead of everyone else in the all-important judges' scores.

Yep, it's going to be a close call!

Nelly found himself at the bottom of the judges' leaderboard for the third week in a row last week, but he also has people voting for him.

He managed to advance to the finals, and Johnny Weir and Skai Jackson were both eliminated instead.

Nelly is not a terrible performer, but Kaitlyn and Nev appear to have the edge here, and I wouldn't be surprised if Nelly came in last place or third.

As for Justina, she emerged as a strong contender from the get-go. She topped the judges' leaderboard in week one, but didn't get her first 30 out of 30 until the Semi-Finals.

That's a long time, but could it have come at the right time to allow her to advance to the next stage of the competition?

Justina is immensely talented, but topping the judges' score twice and not getting the 30 out of 30 until the penultimate week may not work in her favor.

It will all come down to the freestyle performance during the finale, as well as the viewer votes to determine what will happen.

Will it be another big upset or will a deserving winner be crowned?

Who do you think deserves to win?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.