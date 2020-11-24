Dancing With the Stars: Who Won Season 29?

We have a winner!

Monday's season finale of Dancing With the Stars awarded one of the four finalists the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nelly, Justina Machado, and Nev Schulman remained in the running to win the whole season.

Each couple had two routines on the milestone episode, one involving a repeat of one of their favorite performances, and the other, a fan-favorite freestyle.

Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev opened the episode with an Argentine tango to "Toxic" by Britney Spears.

Yep, they garnered another perfect score.

Their final performance on the series was "Sparkling Diamonds" from Moulin Rouge, which gave them another perfect score.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach went with a samba to "Rhythm of the Night," by DeBarge.

The performance netted them a 27/30.

For their freestyle, they danced to "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion and "Hypnotize" by The Notorious B.I.G.

They nabbed a perfect score of 30/30.

Not bad!

Nev and Jenna Johnson started with their Paso Doble to "Black Swan Swan Lake" by District 78.

As has become the norm with this duo, they scored another 30/30.

Their freestyle afterward got them another perfect score.

One Day at a Time star Justina Machado kicked things off with her cha cha to "Respect" by Aretha Franklin, and got a perfect score in the process.

Their freestyle to "Let’s Get Loud" by Jennifer Lopez and "Bamboleo" by The Gypsy Kings gave them another 30/30.

Tyra Banks announced that Machado landed in fourth place and Nelly in third.

That meant it came down to Bristowe and Schulman, but who emerged with the win?

Kaitlyn Bristowe!

Overall, she and Artem secured 346 out of a possible 395 points, which is a great result.

Bristowe also marks the second Bachelorette in a row to win the series, coming one year after Hannah Brown won.

What did you think of the finale, and the winner?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.