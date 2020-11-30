Daredevil Fans Call for Revival Now That Rights Have Reverted To Marvel Studios

The fight to save Daredevil is back on -- two years after the show's cancellation.

Netflix officially canceled Daredevil on November 29, 2018, but the streamer's deal with Marvel Studios meant that the people who own the rights to the superhero could not use the character for two years after the cancellation.

This meant that there was no way Daredevil could return to the air within that two-year window unless Netflix changed its mind and revived it.

But with the rights officially back with Marvel Studios, there is a renewed energy from the fans who are trying to get the show back on the road.

On Sunday, #SaveDaredevil trended on Twitter, with celebrities associated with MCU, as well as fans taking to social media to say they want more adventures of the show.

Since the Netflix cancellation, Disney+ has launched, and it will be home to MCU TV series, including Wandavision, Loki, and Hawkeye.

It is being seen as a likely home for Daredevil, but there's also the possibility that a new series could wind up on Hulu, which has been home to a string of Marvel series.

Disney+ typically veers towards family-friendly programming, so unless Marvel plans on rebooting the character, the most likely home seems to be Hulu.

Daredevil's cancellation occurred around the time Netflix axed Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, and Iron Fist, so there's a chance some of those characters could also be brought back in some capacity.

Bringing Daredevil back would be some much-needed positivity, and given that all three seasons launched to critical acclaim, fans would be happy about more adventures with Charlie Cox as the lead.

Despite Marvel wanting to bring Daredevil back in some capacity, there's still no word on whether Cox and the rest of the Daredevil cast could return.

What do you think of the campaign to save the series?

Has too much time passed, or would you watch more?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.