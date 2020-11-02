Eddie Hassell Dies; Surface and Devious Maids Star Was 30

Eddie Hassell has passed away.

The actor, best known for roles on Surface and Devious Maids, died Sunday, November 1 at the age of 30.

According to NBC News, Hassell was shot dead.

Police in Grand Prairie, Texas, explained that they responded to a shooting at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, where they found Hassell, of Waco, “suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”

The actor's manager said he was shot in the stomach.

Officers gave first aid to Hassell, but he passed away after being transported to a hospital.

Hassell was shot outside his girlfriend's apartment, and, according to reports, she did not see the assailant.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details were made available.

Hassell was born on July 16, 1990 in Corsicana, Texas.

On the small screen, he starred on Surface alongside Lake Bell and Leighton Meester.

Hassell also made appearances on television shows such as Aaron Sorkin’s Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Oliver Beene, Joan of Arcadia, ‘Til Death, Southland, Bones, Devious Maids and “Longmire.

On the big screen, he starred on oscar-nominated The Kids Are All Right.

Hassell also had roles in movies like 2012, The Family Tree, Jobs, Family Weekend alongside Kristin Chenoweth and Joey King.

Other well-known movies featuring the actor are House of Dust, Warrior Road, and Bomb City.

His final film credit is for the 2017 film “Oh Lucy!” in which he played a waiter.

On social media, Hassell listed himself as a part-time actor.

He was also an avid skateboarder.

In a 2013 interview with Elle, Hassell said: “Skateboarding’s been a huge part of my life, it also got me cast in commercials. I was into horseback riding and rodeos in Texas and when I moved to L.A., I got into skating. I did all my own stunts. I’m into anything with a board: surfing, wakeboarding.”

May he rest in peace.

