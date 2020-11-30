Grey's Anatomy Fall Finale Spoilers: What's About to Go Down?!

Grey Sloan Memorial is about to be inundated with patients.

ABC on Monday dropped official plot details for Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 6 -- the primetime sudser's 2020 finale.

The highly-anticipated episode is titled “No Time for Despair,” and will find the characters pushed to the limit as they try to help as many people as possible.

"Grey Sloan Memorial faces new pressures as Seattle Pres is overloaded, and Grey Sloan Memorial is now on surge capacity protocol," reads the official logline.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Seattle Pres is a rival hospital to the one our beloved series takes place in.

Surge capacity protocol means the characters will be dealing with more patients than ever.

While there's no confirmation on what triggers the surge capacity protocol, it is likely to be COVID-19 related.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 has been centered around the pandemic, even going as far as giving Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey the virus.

It's been a harrowing few episodes, and Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 3 also seemingly gave Koracick the virus, assuming his test was not a false-positive.

Elsewhere in the midseason finale:

Owen and Amelia are faced with one of the most controversial surgeries of their careers.

That sounds ominous, right?

Might they be operating on a beloved character?

We don't know, but what we do know is that Meredith will be battling COVID-19 for at least another few episodes yet.

A recent trailer confirmed that Meredith would be reuniting with another face from her past in dreamland.

The dreamland we're referring to is the same place she met up with her dead husband, Derek Shepherd.

Yep, the series is all about hitting us in the feels this season.

In addition to Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy also stars Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, and Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce.

The cast also includes Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes, and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu.

The fall finale also features Station 19's Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery and Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina Deluca.

As previously reported the series is wrapping for the year on December 17. It will then be off the air until March 2021, and the current season is looking to be a 16 episode order.

