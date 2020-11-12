Grey's Anatomy: Kim Raver Teases Trouble for Teddy and Owen

When Grey's Anatomy Season 16 ended, Teddy and Owen's relationship was in tatters.

They were set to get married, but then Owen learned that Teddy had been cheating on him with Koracick.

However, Teddy did not find out that her affair was out in the open, and Owen used the excuse that he was called into work.

When Grey's Anatomy Season 17 debuts tonight (Thursday, November 12), there will still be some major problems for the couple.

Kim Raver, who plays Teddy, has opened up about the relationship and what could be on tap for them.

"We didn't mean to end right on Teddy just doing the worst thing possible," she said of impromptu season finale to Entertainment Weekly.

"I think it's interesting that it's a woman going through this because there seems to be more forgiveness when it's a man. I know that the fans are very upset and I'm upset with Teddy.

"It's so true to Grey's Anatomy that people are messy. Everyone is so messy."

"And I think that that is really the beautiful thing of the show is that they have their shining moments and then they have their very ugly human moments."

The couple will also have to face COVID-19, which brings the hospital to its knees, but they might not be able to resolve their issues as they will look to put lives before their relationship.

"You have to put everything on hold during this pandemic and just get everyone kind of to safety, so to speak. So I think that that's exactly the path that we're following," she said.

"They have their huge, gaping wounds that Teddy caused. Then we have this pandemic and how are they facing it?"

"And I think that that's also what's interesting about healthcare workers is that they put others first."

Sounds exciting, right?

There will be a lot of tension in these new episodes, but it will be fun to see whether Teddy and Owen can work things out.

What do you think of Raver's comments?

