Grey's Anatomy: Sarah Drew Talks Potential Final Season Return

Grey's Anatomy could be ending this season.

There's no getting away from that fact.

Ellen Pompeo's contract concludes this season, and the creatives behind the series have been adamant about ending when the actress departs.

“I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now,” Pompeo recently told Variety.

“I don’t know that this is the last year? But it could very well could be.”

Just days later, Drew was asked by Entertainment Tonight about whether she would return to the series she was ousted from in 2018.

“Nobody’s asked me to come back,” Drew told the outlet.

“I can’t answer that. All I’ll say is that I love my family over there. So I would never say no to the possibility. But you know, it hasn’t presented itself.”

The good news is that Pompeo would like to bring some familiar faces back to the series.

“I’d love to have some of the old cast come back,” Pompeo said on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2019.

“That probably won’t happen. But that would be the most amazing way to end.”

Drew did make it clear in 2018 that she would never say never to a comeback to ET Online.

“I really do feel like, because of how it went down, I really had to part ways with April, I just had to,” Drew said.

“There was no way for me to live in a space of possibility of her returning and also be healthy in my letting go of all of it. So I really have said goodbye to her.”

While Drew would be open to returning to Grey's Anatomy, Sandra Oh is not.

Oh, who has found wider fame for her role on Killing Eve, spoke to Entertainment Tonight Canada and ruled out a return for the series finale.

“I’m extremely grateful that you’re asking me that question because that means that people are still invested and interested in Cristina Yang, who is a character I left six years ago. I’m really grateful for it,” Oh said.

“There are so many new projects, and I’m a different person. So I’d have to say no.”

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding when Grey's Anatomy will actually wrap up.

It remains one of the biggest shows on TV, but it all hinges on whether Ellen Pompeo is ready to say goodbye.

What are your thoughts on all of this?

Hit the comments below.

