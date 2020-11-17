Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Claims Katherine Heigl Bailed on Farewell Episode

Ever since Katherine Heigl exited Grey's Anatomy, fans have wondered about the lack of finality for the character.

Series showrunner Krista Vernoff is shedding light on the controversial exit, and more importantly, why there was no proper send-off.

Vernoff is claiming that Heigl, who starred on the show from 2005 to 2010, did not show up to film her farewell episode.

“We had planned to have her come back for an episode to really properly tie up Izzie and Alex,” Vernoff told the Los Angeles Times.

“I wrote that episode, and it was beautiful. The day before it was supposed to start prepping or shooting, I can’t remember, we got a call that Katie wasn’t coming. Just wasn’t coming. Wasn’t going to do it," she continued.

“I don’t know what was happening in her life,” Vernoff added.

“I don’t know what led to that decision. All I know is that the night before a thing is supposed to start shooting that is entirely centered on one character and the completion of her story arc, I got a phone call that she wasn’t coming to do it.”

However, Heigl's camp told Entertainment Weekly that Krista is mistaken.

“Katherine was back in L.A. after parental leave (when she adopted her daughter) waiting to be called to set.”

The good news for fans is that Izzie got a happy ending during Grey's Anatomy Season 16.

It took years to address the character again, but with Justin Chambers exiting as Alex Karev, the creative forces managed to craft a conclusion that reunited Alex and Izzie.

Still, it's bizarre that both sides are telling very different stories.

For that reason alone, don't expect Heigl to return to the series in similar fashion to Patrick Dempsey.

Dempsey shocked the entire fanbase when he returned on Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 1.

At least we know that Izzie got a happy ending.

Grey's Anatomy continues Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.

Grey's Anatomy continues Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.