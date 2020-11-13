Grey's Anatomy Trailer: Is Meredith Dying?

We're really worried about Meredith, you guys.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 2 reunited the widow with her deceased husband, and as we look ahead, it looks like she's in a lot of danger.

As we look ahead to Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 3, the official promo promises the following:

You're not Mcdreaming, this is happening.

Given how Patrick Dempsey exited the series, it seemed like he would never appear on the show again, not even for the series finale.

But here we are, five years on from his exit, and he's back on the freaking show.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Meredith was out cold when Hayes found her in the parking lot, and it looks like she's in a lot of trouble.

The promo shows Grey Sloan Memorial's finest rallying to save one of their own.

Meredith is worried that if she goes to sleep, she may not wake up, and it's a truly heartbreaking development.

We don't know what mysterious illness is plaguing Ellen Pompeo's alter ego, but with her contract up this season, it could suggest the show might go on without her.

The series is known for wild twists, and bringing Dempsey back into the fold certainly makes it all the more worrying.

The good news for fans of the couple is that Derek and Meredith will share more scenes on the calm setting at the beach on "My Happy Ending," which is set to air November 19 at 9/8c.

In fact, Meredith opens up to the figure on the beach about how much she misses him, prompting the following response from Derek:

I know.

But what does this all mean? We have no freaking clue, but we will be tuning in to find out what's on tap for Meredith.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your best theories.

