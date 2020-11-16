HBO Max Secures Deal With Amazon Fire TV

The long wait for HBO Max on Amazon Fire is finally over.

WarnerMedia announced today the popular streaming platform will begin rolling out on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire tablets on Tuesday, November 17.

This launch brings HBO Max into the living rooms of tens of millions of Amazon device customers.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer streaming offering, with 10,000 hours of curated premium content.

The platform is home to best in class quality entertainment, featuring the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences with the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more. Immediately upon launch, current subscribers of HBO through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels will be able to log in to the HBO Max app with their Amazon credentials at no additional cost.

The HBO app on Fire TV and Fire tablets will automatically update to become the HBO Max app; customers will be able to log in using their existing HBO credentials.

New customers can also subscribe to HBO Max directly in the app. Additionally, all existing HBO Max customers – regardless of how they subscribe to the platform – can now access all of HBO Max via supported Fire TV and Fire tablet devices using their existing provider credentials.

Amazon Fire TV is the #1 streaming media player family in the US.

HBO Max will be compatible with the entire Fire TV line-up including the all-new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite.

“We are very excited that Amazon customers will now be able to enjoy the best-in-class content that lives within HBO Max,” said Tony Goncalves, Head of Sales and Distribution for WarnerMedia.

“Our continued goal is to make HBO Max and its unparalleled content available to customers across all the devices they love. Fire TV is a favorite among customers and we look forward to working with the Amazon team to engage and grow our existing subscriber base by showcasing all that HBO Max has to offer.”

“We’ve worked closely with HBO for many years to bring their great content to Fire TV and to make it easier to discover and enjoy with features like search integration, Alexa and personalized recommendations,” said Marc Whitten, Vice President of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services.

“We are excited to continue that partnership with the launch of HBO Max to bring even more incredible content to customers on Fire TV. Alexa, play Raised by Wolves.”

This month, HBO Max features the debut of much-anticipated Max Originals, including The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco, Superintelligence with Melissa McCarthy and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion, plus the premieres of HBO’s critical hit new series Industry and special event Between the World and Me, a gripping adaption of the New York Times #1 bestselling book by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Fan-favorite films including Magic Mike, 13 Going on 30 and The Dark Knight are also available debuting on HBO Max this month.

December brings the return of Euphoria with a special episode and the debut of Steven Soderbergh’s film Let Them All Talk starring Meryl Streep, as well as the platform’s very first holiday special, My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood.

