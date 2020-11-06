How Mom Addressed Anna Faris' Exit in the Season 8 Premiere

Christy has left her family behind to embark on a new life.

Mom Season 8 Episode 1 gave Anna Faris' alter ego a happy ending early into Thursday's first new episode in months.

The premiere picked up with Bonnie and Adam driving back from the airport, where they had just left Christy.

Bonnie went on to reveal that her daughter was moving to Washington D.C., thanks to her scoring a full ride at law school.

“Every mom dreams of the day when they drop their 42-year-old daughter off at the airport to go to school,” she said.

“Georgetown Law School on a full scholarship? Phew! A lot of parents would be in a puddle of tears right now.”

It was obvious, however, that despite Bonnie's calm demeanor, she was about to break down.

The good news is that Christy was mentioned several times throughout the episode, suggesting the show will not be forgetting about her anytime soon.

During Tammy's sleepover, Christy got on the phone, and this has got to be the most natural exit on a TV series in recent memory.

Faris announced she was leaving the show after seven seasons in September.

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," she said in a statement.

"I'm so thankful to [Chuck Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience."

"While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

We knew that Christy was not getting the death edit, which would actually not have been that surprising on this show.

Mom has always been a show that never shied away from sensitive topics, but it's good to know that Christy got a good conclusion.

What are your thoughts on the way the goodbye was handled?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Mom online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.