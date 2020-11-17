Isaiah Washington Slams Former Grey’s Anatomy Co-star Katherine Heigl

Isaiah Washington took to Twitter on Monday to reignite his years-old feud with former Grey's Anatomy co-star Katherine Heigl.

Washington shared a photo of the actress with the following caption.

This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again.

The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech.”

I’ve learned that all money ain’t good money and no amount of money can replace your dignity and integrity. Some call it living by your principles.

Their feud kicked off in 2007. Yes, that's 13 years ago.

Washington reportedly used a homophobic slur in reference to his co-star on the show, T.R. Knight during an argument with Patrick Dempsey.

Despite issuing an apology at the time, Washington later said he did not use the homophobic slur in an interview with Access Hollywood.

“Never happened, never happened,” he maintained at the time.

“There is no way I could do anything so vile, and so horrible, not only to a castmate, but to a fellow human being,” he said.

Heigl told Access Hollywood at the time that Washington should not be speaking in public.

"I’m going to be really honest right now, he needs to just not speak in public. Period,” she said. “I’m sorry, that did not need to be said, I’m not okay with it.

Heigl added that Knight's feelings were hurt.

“I don’t see how you could not be under those circumstances,” she explained before saying it was something the cast and crew would deal with as a unit.

“I just feel like this is something that should be very much in house we need to deal with,” the former star added.

Ultimately, Washington exited the series in the aftermath, and Heigl has revealed that she still stands by what she said.

“Katherine stood up for her close friend twice when Isaiah publicly outed him and called him a f—-t,” a source told Page Six, adding, “That’s hate talk, not free speech. She is proud that she stood up for him. Katherine is and always will be an advocate and ally to the LGBTQ community.”

Like Washington, Heigl also had a controversial exit from the show.

Heigl withdrawn her name from the Emmy contenders list in 2008.

“I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination,” she said in 2008.

“In addition, I did not want to potentially take away an opportunity from an actress who was given such materials.”

A feud between Grey's Anatomy creator and Shonda Rhimes ensued with Heigl discussing Scandal and saying the following:

“There are no Heigls in this situation … I don’t put up with bulls–t or nasty people. I don’t have time for it.”

“I’m sorry she’s left with such a crappy impression of me. I wish I could do something to change that. Maybe I will be able to someday.”

