Nate Burrell Dies; 60 Days In Star Was 33

Nate Burrell, one of the stars of A&E Network's 60 Days In has died.

TMZ first reported the news, reporting that Burrell died by suicide.

He was 33 years old.

His sister, Chelsey Walker, told the outlet that he shot himself in public in downtown Allegan, Michigan, on Saturday night.

Burrell wrote a note on Facebook before his passing.

"This isn't an admission of guilt," the final post reads.

"I'm just tired, I've been through so much in my life, the pain of my situation now hurts more than I ever imagined. I can't keep going on."

Burrell had a child on the way with his wife.

He continued, "I can only imagine how bad this would all turn out, all of the legal crap that would ensue after this with custody and everything else."

"You win! You have promised for weeks, you will ruin my life and I had no idea who I was messing with. You are right, I didn't know who I was messing with."

Burrell appeared on 60 Days In alongside eight other volunteers who entered jail for two months under assumed identities.

The purpose of the series was to show the problems those behind bars faced.

"Nathan loved his country, loved his family and was a very caring guy. He was just in a bad place. He was very proud of being on 60 Days In, and he really cherished his time on that show," Walker said of the reality series.

TMZ notes that Burrell served in the military from 2006 to 2010. He also served three years in the reserves before being honorably discharged in 2013.

Burrell was working as a Fish and Wildlife officer in Michigan.

“Nate was disappointed that, while he was stationed in Iraq on one of his two combat tours, his older brother had been arrested and was facing prison time again,” his A&E biography reads.

“He believes that the Criminal Justice System should be much tougher on criminals in order to dissuade them from returning, and he argues prisons should be more militaristic and less flexible when it comes to inmate liberties.”

May he rest in peace.

