One Day at a Time Canceled (Again)

It's the end of the line for One Day at a Time.

The series has been canceled for a second time.

The series started its life as a Netflix original, airing for three seasons before being canceled.

Pop TV later stepped into the ring and picked up a fourth season.

The series aired seven episodes of the planned 13-episode season, but production was halted early due to the pandemic.

As things stand, the series finale is the election-themed seventh episode of the fourth season.

ViacomCBS, which owns Pop TV was interested in the series from the get-go, and recently aired the fourth season on CBS.

The series did not gain much traction on the cabler or on CBS, leading to questions about the future.

Hours before its broadcast finale last month, co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett signaled that the series was over.

“Not gonna lie, y’all, this might be it for our little show,” she said via Twitter. “We’ve loved making this show [and] we want to celebrate it tonight!”

The bad news comes just five months after the series was cut short on Pop TV.

The good news is that Sony Pictures Television is, once again, shopping the series to other outlets.

It's rare for series to be revived after being canceled, but the series cheated death before, so it's possible another outlet could see the value in bringing the show back to the air.

The remake of the beloved Norman Lear comedy followed a Cuban-American family led by a divorced, former military mom (Justina Machado).

She had her hands full raising two teenagers — Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz).

Her mother, Lydia (Rita Moreno) helped her raise the children.

Pop TV is exiting scripted after reversing renewals for Flack and Florida Girls. Flack had already filmed all of its episodes and had a premiere date at the time of its cancellation.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Do you believe the show should be saved?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.